Insider Selling: TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ:TMC) CFO Sells 31,057 Shares of Stock

TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ:TMC – Get Free Report) CFO Craig Shesky sold 31,057 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.26, for a total value of $39,131.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 779,641 shares in the company, valued at $982,347.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

TMC the metals Stock Down 13.6 %

Shares of TMC traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.21. The company had a trading volume of 2,148,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,064,676. TMC the metals company Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.51 and a 52-week high of $3.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $369.24 million, a P/E ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.19.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TMC shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on TMC the metals in a report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.20 price objective on the stock. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of TMC the metals in a report on Tuesday, August 15th.

Institutional Trading of TMC the metals

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in TMC the metals during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Founders Financial Securities LLC purchased a new position in TMC the metals during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in TMC the metals during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in TMC the metals during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in TMC the metals during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

About TMC the metals

TMC the metals company Inc, a deep-sea minerals exploration company, focuses on the collection, processing, and refining of polymetallic nodules found on the seafloor in the Clarion Clipperton Zone (CCZ) in the south-west of San Diego, California. It primarily explores for nickel, cobalt, copper, and manganese products.

