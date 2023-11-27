Insider Selling: VirTra, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTSI) Chairman Sells 2,600 Shares of Stock

VirTra, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTSI – Get Free Report) Chairman Robert D. Ferris sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.35, for a total value of $19,110.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 289,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,126,626.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

VirTra Stock Performance

Shares of VTSI traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $7.49. The stock had a trading volume of 114,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,025. The firm has a market cap of $83.14 million, a P/E ratio of 11.70, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.75. VirTra, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.70 and a 52 week high of $8.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.58.

Institutional Trading of VirTra

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VTSI. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of VirTra by 303.4% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 4,824 shares during the period. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in VirTra during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in VirTra during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in VirTra during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in VirTra in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Institutional investors own 17.15% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VTSI has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of VirTra from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.50 target price on shares of VirTra in a research report on Monday, November 20th.

About VirTra

VirTra, Inc provides force and firearms training, and driving simulators for law enforcement, military, educational, and commercial markets worldwide. The company's patented technologies, software, and scenarios provide intense training for de-escalation, judgmental use-of-force, marksmanship, and related training that mimics real-world situations.

