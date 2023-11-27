Insider Selling: Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) CFO Sells 7,637 Shares of Stock

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Free Report) CFO Jeremy Hofmann sold 7,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total value of $305,556.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 108,887 shares in the company, valued at $4,356,568.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Jeremy Hofmann also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 15th, Jeremy Hofmann sold 4,810 shares of Zillow Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.85, for a total value of $196,488.50.

Shares of ZG traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $39.64. 578,849 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 520,710. The stock has a market cap of $9.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.64 and a beta of 1.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.87. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.23 and a 12 month high of $55.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 3.84.

Zillow Group ( NASDAQ:ZG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $496.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $484.44 million. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 2.30% and a negative net margin of 8.24%. Research analysts forecast that Zillow Group, Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ZG shares. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Zillow Group from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Zillow Group from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Wedbush lifted their target price on Zillow Group from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Zillow Group in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Zillow Group from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Zillow Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.68.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ZG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 60.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,527 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,837 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 67.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,633 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 7,077 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 0.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 163,472 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 10.0% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,096 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 61.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 61,187 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,952,000 after purchasing an additional 23,230 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.94% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through Internet, Media & Technology (IMT); Mortgages; and Homes segments. Its IMT segment offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, as well as other services, which includes new construction marketplace, advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as display and dotloop and floor plans.

