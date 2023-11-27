Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) Trading Down 4.2%

Shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Free Report) fell 4.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $29.51 and last traded at $29.74. 121,999 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 1,067,219 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.03.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NTLA. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $148.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Intellia Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.70.

Get Intellia Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Intellia Therapeutics

Intellia Therapeutics Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.61. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.71 and a beta of 1.76.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.52) by $0.14. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 893.34% and a negative return on equity of 40.49%. The firm had revenue of $11.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.49) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTLA. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 64.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,518,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,858,000 after buying an additional 987,599 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 48.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,966,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,548,000 after purchasing an additional 971,952 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,910,000. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 1,600.0% in the third quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 850,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,877,000 after purchasing an additional 800,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 31.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,143,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,724,000 after purchasing an additional 746,284 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

About Intellia Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of curative therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as for other product candidates, including NTLA-2003 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency-liver disease; and NTLA-3001 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency-lung disease; and NTLA-6001 for CD30+ lymphomas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Intellia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.