Intercede Group (LON:IGP) Reaches New 12-Month High at $79.00

Intercede Group plc (LON:IGP – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 79 ($0.99) and last traded at GBX 79 ($0.99), with a volume of 70150 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 78.25 ($0.98).

Intercede Group Stock Up 1.0 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 55.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 52.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.61, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market cap of £46.00 million, a PE ratio of 3,912.50 and a beta of 0.96.

Get Intercede Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Intercede Group

In related news, insider Nitil Patel purchased 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 49 ($0.61) per share, for a total transaction of £2,205 ($2,758.66). In related news, insider Nitil Patel purchased 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 49 ($0.61) per share, for a total transaction of £2,205 ($2,758.66). Also, insider Royston Hoggarth acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 70 ($0.88) per share, with a total value of £70,000 ($87,576.63). Corporate insiders own 59.90% of the company’s stock.

About Intercede Group

Intercede Group plc, a cybersecurity company, engages in identity and credential management business to enable digital trust in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company offers MyID, a credential management system for cyber secure digital identity that allows organizations to deploy digital identities to a range of secure devices; MyID Professional, an identity management software solution that enables enterprises to replace insecure passwords across their workforce with the strong user authentication smart cards, or USB tokens with public key infrastructure certificates; and MyID Enterprise, a software solution for large organizations and governments to deploy and manage digital identities to a range of secure devices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Intercede Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercede Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.