InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) Sets New 52-Week High at $100.40

InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $100.40 and last traded at $100.15, with a volume of 106036 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $99.91.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded InterDigital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. William Blair assumed coverage on InterDigital in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.50.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 13.99, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.24.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.94. InterDigital had a return on equity of 35.87% and a net margin of 36.96%. The company had revenue of $140.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.94 million. Equities research analysts predict that InterDigital, Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 11th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 10th. This is a boost from InterDigital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. InterDigital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.32%.

In other InterDigital news, CTO Rajesh Pankaj sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.33, for a total value of $55,464.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 58,834 shares in the company, valued at $5,020,305.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CTO Rajesh Pankaj sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.33, for a total value of $55,464.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 58,834 shares in the company, valued at $5,020,305.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joshua D. Schmidt sold 682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $68,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,844,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,182 shares of company stock worth $440,718. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in InterDigital during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in InterDigital by 89.3% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 848 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in InterDigital during the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in InterDigital during the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in InterDigital by 12.2% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,047 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. 94.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

InterDigital, Inc operates as a global research and development company with focus primarily on wireless, visual, and related technologies. It designs and develops technologies that enable connected in a range of communications and entertainment products and services. It licenses or intend to license its innovations to companies providing products and services, including wireless communications, consumer electronics, personal computer, and automotive, as well as cloud-based services, such as video streaming.

