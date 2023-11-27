Intermediate Capital Group (LON:ICP) Reaches New 12-Month High at $1,593.50

Intermediate Capital Group plc (LON:ICP – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,593.50 ($20.13) and last traded at GBX 1,553 ($19.62), with a volume of 587175 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,571.50 ($19.85).

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intermediate Capital Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,380.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,367.56. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 2,025.32, a PEG ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 1.88.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be paid a GBX 25.80 ($0.33) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a yield of 1.77%. Intermediate Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10,129.87%.

Intermediate Capital Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct it specializes in private debt, credit and equity investments. It invests in middle market, mature, growth capital, reinvestment, industry consolidations, bridge financing, restructuring of a shareholder base, acquisitions, public to private transactions with or without private equity backing, leveraged and acquisition finance, leveraged credit, partnership equity, management buyouts and management buyins, secondary investments, development capital, public quoted company finance, off-balance-sheet finance, refinancing and recapitalizations, and pre-IPO financing.

