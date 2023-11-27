International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) Shares Sold by Formula Growth Ltd.

Formula Growth Ltd. lowered its stake in International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI – Free Report) by 8.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 147,489 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,339 shares during the period. International Money Express comprises 1.2% of Formula Growth Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Formula Growth Ltd. owned approximately 0.42% of International Money Express worth $3,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of International Money Express during the second quarter worth approximately $215,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of International Money Express by 165.7% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 37,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 23,424 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of International Money Express in the 2nd quarter valued at $351,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of International Money Express by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 727,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,854,000 after purchasing an additional 66,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of International Money Express by 106.7% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.81% of the company’s stock.

International Money Express Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IMXI traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $21.27. The stock had a trading volume of 45,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,113. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.77 and a 200-day moving average of $20.53. The firm has a market cap of $741.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. International Money Express, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.76 and a fifty-two week high of $28.24.

Analyst Ratings Changes

International Money Express ( NASDAQ:IMXI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $172.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.70 million. International Money Express had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 40.75%. Equities research analysts predict that International Money Express, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. JMP Securities cut International Money Express from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on International Money Express in a report on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of International Money Express from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered their target price on shares of International Money Express from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd.

About International Money Express

(Free Report)

International Money Express, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Central and South America, the Caribbean, Africa, and Asia. The company offers remittance services, which include a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services; and online payment options, pre-paid debit cards, and direct deposit payroll cards.

See Also

