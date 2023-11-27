Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 1,138,071 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 433% from the previous session’s volume of 213,656 shares.The stock last traded at $19.68 and had previously closed at $19.63.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.61.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were paid a dividend of $0.0697 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

Institutional Trading of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 13,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 52,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 14,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 25.2% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the period. Finally, G2 Capital Management LLC OH lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. G2 Capital Management LLC OH now owns 71,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,428,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period.

The Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2028. BSCS was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

