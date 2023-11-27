Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 1,138,071 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 433% from the previous session’s volume of 213,656 shares.The stock last traded at $19.68 and had previously closed at $19.63.
Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.61.
Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were paid a dividend of $0.0697 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.
Institutional Trading of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF
Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
The Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2028. BSCS was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- BellRing Brands gets pumped on the Ozempic weight-loss trend
- What are stock market earnings reports?
- Is Microsoft the NVIDIA Killer?
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- MarketBeat ‘Stock of the Week’: Livent set to dig out of a hole
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.