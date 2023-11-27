Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD) Shares Sold by Harvest Investment Services LLC

Harvest Investment Services LLC lowered its position in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD – Free Report) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,869 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,465 shares during the quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF worth $1,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000.

Get Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF alerts:

Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $14.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,788. The firm has a market capitalization of $345.71 million, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.40. Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF has a 1 year low of $13.04 and a 1 year high of $17.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.16.

Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were paid a dividend of $0.1467 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.10%. This is a boost from Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th.

(Free Report)

The Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (KBWD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index of US financial firms. KBWD was launched on Dec 2, 2010 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.