Invesco MSCI USA ETF (BATS:PBUS) Sets New 52-Week High at $45.55

Invesco MSCI USA ETF (BATS:PBUS – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $45.55 and last traded at $45.46, with a volume of 3803334 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $45.55.

Invesco MSCI USA ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 22.58 and a beta of 0.98.

Invesco MSCI USA ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were paid a dividend of $0.1422 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Invesco MSCI USA ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its position in Invesco MSCI USA ETF by 6,210.9% during the first quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 887,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,227,000 after acquiring an additional 873,567 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco MSCI USA ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $35,438,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco MSCI USA ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $2,981,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Invesco MSCI USA ETF by 1,035.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 37,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,661,000 after acquiring an additional 34,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco MSCI USA ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $1,386,000.

The Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF (PBUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA index. The fund tracks a market-cap-selected and -weighted index of mid and large-cap US stocks. PBUS was launched on Sep 22, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

