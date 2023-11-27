Invesco MSCI USA ETF (BATS:PBUS) Sets New 52-Week High at $45.55

Invesco MSCI USA ETF (BATS:PBUS – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $45.55 and last traded at $45.46, with a volume of 3803334 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $45.55.
Invesco MSCI USA ETF Trading Down 0.2 %
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 22.58 and a beta of 0.98.
Invesco MSCI USA ETF Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were paid a dividend of $0.1422 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Invesco MSCI USA ETF
The Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF (PBUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA index. The fund tracks a market-cap-selected and -weighted index of mid and large-cap US stocks. PBUS was launched on Sep 22, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.
