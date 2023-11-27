Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $27.41

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $27.41 and last traded at $27.43, with a volume of 63625 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.60.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

The company has a market cap of $932.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.87.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 900.0% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $118,000. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 906.5% in the 3rd quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (RYH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US health care companies taken from the S&P 500 Index. RYH was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

