Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM) Shares Sold by Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lowered its position in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM – Free Report) by 4.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 28,778 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,394 shares during the quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IIM. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $96,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $118,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $122,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.33% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust Price Performance

Shares of IIM stock opened at $11.34 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.28. Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust has a 52 week low of $9.94 and a 52 week high of $12.99.

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust Dividend Announcement

About Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0441 per share. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th.

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

