Investment Analysts’ New Coverage for November 27th (CLRO, CWST, DHI, EB, ESTE, FRBK, GFL, GNLX, GORO, GRCL)

Posted by on Nov 27th, 2023

Investment Analysts’ new coverage for Monday, November 27th:

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST). Wells Fargo & Company issued an overweight rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. assumed coverage on shares of D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI). Jefferies Financial Group Inc. issued a hold rating and a $119.00 price target on the stock.

BWS Financial initiated coverage on shares of Eventbrite (NYSE:EB). The firm issued a buy rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL). The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Genelux (NASDAQ:GNLX). HC Wainwright issued a buy rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL). They issued an outperform rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON). They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of J.Jill (NYSE:JILL). The firm issued a buy rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. began coverage on shares of Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC). Jefferies Financial Group Inc. issued a hold rating and a $166.00 price target on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Lennar (NYSE:LEN). They issued a hold rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

Roth Mkm assumed coverage on shares of Lifezone Metals (NYSE:LZM). Roth Mkm issued a buy rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. initiated coverage on shares of PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM). The firm issued a buy rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock.

New Street Research assumed coverage on shares of Pinterest (NYSE:PINS). The firm issued a buy rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Reed’s (NYSE:REED). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Republic Services (NYSE:RSG). They issued an overweight rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of Sonnet BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:SONN). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU). StockNews.com issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Truist Financial Co. assumed coverage on shares of Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE). Truist Financial Co. issued a buy rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN). The firm issued an overweight rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Waste Management (NYSE:WM). Wells Fargo & Company issued an equal weight rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of XBiotech (NASDAQ:XBIT). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

