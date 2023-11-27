Investors Purchase High Volume of Call Options on HUYA (NYSE:HUYA)

HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors purchased 10,100 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 467% compared to the average volume of 1,782 call options.

HUYA Stock Down 6.8 %

Shares of HUYA stock traded down $0.26 on Monday, hitting $3.59. The stock had a trading volume of 963,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,595,115. HUYA has a one year low of $2.01 and a one year high of $6.49. The stock has a market cap of $860.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.81 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.13.

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.68. HUYA had a negative return on equity of 2.34% and a negative net margin of 6.07%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that HUYA will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in HUYA by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,101,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,652,000 after buying an additional 418,885 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in HUYA by 14.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,754,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,923,000 after buying an additional 1,220,158 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in HUYA by 2,307.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,373,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,082,000 after buying an additional 3,233,828 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in HUYA by 4.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,188,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,078,000 after buying an additional 132,754 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of HUYA by 44.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,066,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,897,000 after purchasing an additional 938,335 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

HUYA Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company's live streaming content also covers other entertainment content, such as talent shows, anime, outdoor activities, live chats, and other genres.

