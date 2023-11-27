Investors Purchase High Volume of Call Options on HUYA (NYSE:HUYA)

HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors purchased 10,100 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 467% compared to the average volume of 1,782 call options.
HUYA Stock Down 6.8 %
Shares of HUYA stock traded down $0.26 on Monday, hitting $3.59. The stock had a trading volume of 963,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,595,115. HUYA has a one year low of $2.01 and a one year high of $6.49. The stock has a market cap of $860.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.81 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.13.
HUYA (NYSE:HUYA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.68. HUYA had a negative return on equity of 2.34% and a negative net margin of 6.07%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that HUYA will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.
HUYA Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company's live streaming content also covers other entertainment content, such as talent shows, anime, outdoor activities, live chats, and other genres.
