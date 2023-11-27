Investors Purchase High Volume of Put Options on ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT)

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders acquired 150,401 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 76% compared to the average volume of 85,683 put options.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Q-Grg Vii (Cp) Investment Part purchased 1,850,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.40 per share, for a total transaction of $9,990,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 26,607,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,678,491.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO Henrik Gerdes sold 5,328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.03, for a total transaction of $26,799.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 78,210 shares in the company, valued at $393,396.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Q-Grg Vii (Cp) Investment Part acquired 1,850,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.40 per share, for a total transaction of $9,990,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,607,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,678,491.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,316,970 shares of company stock worth $24,767,903 over the last quarter. 12.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get ChargePoint alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ChargePoint

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHPT. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in ChargePoint by 6.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,469,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396,280 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in ChargePoint by 14.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,217,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,939,710 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in ChargePoint by 5.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,286,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,677,000 after purchasing an additional 229,805 shares in the last quarter. RHO Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ChargePoint during the second quarter worth $35,628,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 8.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,942,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,654,000 after buying an additional 301,687 shares in the last quarter. 45.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ChargePoint Stock Down 2.5 %

CHPT traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.99. 15,609,088 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,006,266. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.44. ChargePoint has a twelve month low of $1.93 and a twelve month high of $13.65.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.22). ChargePoint had a negative return on equity of 106.73% and a negative net margin of 65.71%. The firm had revenue of $150.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.27) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that ChargePoint will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CHPT shares. Bank of America lowered shares of ChargePoint from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Fox Advisors lowered shares of ChargePoint from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. R. F. Lafferty lowered shares of ChargePoint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, November 17th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of ChargePoint from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of ChargePoint from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ChargePoint has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.16.

About ChargePoint

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

Featured Articles

