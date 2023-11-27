Investors Purchase High Volume of UP Fintech Call Options (NASDAQ:TIGR)

UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Investors purchased 5,144 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 67% compared to the average daily volume of 3,077 call options.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TIGR. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of UP Fintech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of UP Fintech from $6.32 to $7.37 in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th.

Get UP Fintech alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on UP Fintech

Institutional Trading of UP Fintech

UP Fintech Trading Down 3.9 %

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TIGR. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UP Fintech during the third quarter worth about $2,896,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UP Fintech during the third quarter worth about $1,886,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in shares of UP Fintech during the third quarter worth about $1,446,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of UP Fintech during the third quarter worth about $1,071,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its holdings in shares of UP Fintech by 110.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 334,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 175,139 shares during the period. 3.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ TIGR traded down $0.19 during trading on Monday, hitting $4.67. 4,385,434 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,257,204. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. UP Fintech has a 12-month low of $2.31 and a 12-month high of $5.80. The firm has a market cap of $769.66 million, a P/E ratio of 30.38 and a beta of 1.32.

UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. UP Fintech had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 5.72%. The business had revenue of $66.06 million during the quarter.

About UP Fintech

(Get Free Report)

UP Fintech Holding Limited provides online brokerage services focusing on Chinese investors. The company has developed a brokerage platform, which allows investor to trade stocks, options, warrants, and other financial instruments that can be accessed through its APP and website. It offers brokerage and value-added services, including investor education, community engagement, and IR platform; and account management services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for UP Fintech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UP Fintech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.