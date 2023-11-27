IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Shares Acquired by Sectoral Asset Management Inc.

Sectoral Asset Management Inc. raised its position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,100 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Sectoral Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $4,967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in IQVIA by 59,295.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 57,650,851 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $12,958,182,000 after purchasing an additional 57,553,788 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $408,232,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 1,852.5% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,066,764 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $423,466,000 after buying an additional 1,960,914 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in IQVIA by 24.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,620,968 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,117,954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in IQVIA by 127.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,638,576 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $368,303,000 after acquiring an additional 918,872 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Constantinos Panagos sold 27,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.67, for a total transaction of $5,700,238.39. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,250 shares in the company, valued at $2,973,547.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IQV shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on IQVIA from $255.00 to $281.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on IQVIA from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of IQVIA in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of IQVIA from $253.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of IQVIA from $245.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IQVIA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $236.57.

IQV traded up $1.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $213.04. 256,822 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,092,746. The company has a market cap of $38.88 billion, a PE ratio of 35.63, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $196.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $208.15. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $167.42 and a 1-year high of $241.86.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The medical research company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 29.60%. Equities analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

