iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) Downgraded by StockNews.com

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

iRobot Stock Performance

IRBT traded down $7.13 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $34.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,040,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 453,686. iRobot has a 52 week low of $28.23 and a 52 week high of $53.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.79 and its 200-day moving average is $38.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market cap of $957.33 million, a PE ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 1.04.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRBT. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iRobot during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in iRobot in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in iRobot by 3,472.2% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in iRobot in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in iRobot in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. 86.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iRobot Company Profile

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots and home innovation products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and internationally. The company offers floor care products, including Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Roomba accessories and consumables, such as the Clean Base Automatic Dirt Disposal, replacement dirt disposal bags for the Clean Base, filters, brushes, and batteries; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Braava accessories and consumables, which include cleaning solution, washable and disposable mopping pads, replacement tanks, and batteries, as well as subscription services.

