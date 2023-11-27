iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 335,355 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 20% from the previous session’s volume of 419,890 shares.The stock last traded at $41.40 and had previously closed at $41.48.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of iRobot in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

iRobot Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iRobot

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.30.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in iRobot by 57.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iRobot in the second quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in iRobot by 30.4% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 313,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,183,000 after buying an additional 73,153 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in iRobot by 50.0% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 52,512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,374,000 after buying an additional 17,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Herald Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in iRobot in the 2nd quarter valued at $443,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

About iRobot

(Get Free Report)

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots and home innovation products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and internationally. The company offers floor care products, including Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Roomba accessories and consumables, such as the Clean Base Automatic Dirt Disposal, replacement dirt disposal bags for the Clean Base, filters, brushes, and batteries; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Braava accessories and consumables, which include cleaning solution, washable and disposable mopping pads, replacement tanks, and batteries, as well as subscription services.

Read More

