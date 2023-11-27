Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Shares Purchased by Nia Impact Advisors LLC

Nia Impact Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 78,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Iron Mountain makes up approximately 2.7% of Nia Impact Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Nia Impact Advisors LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $4,784,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IRM. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Iron Mountain by 15.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 71.3% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after buying an additional 7,719 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Iron Mountain by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 38,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after buying an additional 2,399 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in Iron Mountain by 13.0% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 18,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $907,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Iron Mountain by 52.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 2,608 shares in the last quarter. 76.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Iron Mountain from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, August 21st. UBS Group initiated coverage on Iron Mountain in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Iron Mountain in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Iron Mountain from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.75.

Insider Activity at Iron Mountain

In other news, COO John Tomovcsik sold 41,859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.97, for a total transaction of $2,635,861.23. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 20,455 shares in the company, valued at $1,288,051.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total value of $620,753.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,467,002. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO John Tomovcsik sold 41,859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.97, for a total transaction of $2,635,861.23. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 20,455 shares in the company, valued at $1,288,051.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,380 shares of company stock worth $4,752,594 in the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Iron Mountain Stock Up 0.8 %

Iron Mountain stock traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $63.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 552,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,455,223. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $60.36 and its 200 day moving average is $59.29. The company has a market cap of $18.60 billion, a PE ratio of 66.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.90. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 52-week low of $48.92 and a 52-week high of $64.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.97, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Iron Mountain Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is 273.69%.

Iron Mountain Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management, innovative storage, data center infrastructure, and asset lifecycle management. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 225,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers' work.

