iSAM Funds UK Ltd Acquires New Shares in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

iSAM Funds UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 25,451 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,210,000. Delta Air Lines comprises 1.1% of iSAM Funds UK Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the first quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Delta Air Lines by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,838 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 7,616 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the first quarter worth $243,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 20.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,918 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3.1% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 29,508 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. 71.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 13th. TheStreet cut Delta Air Lines from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Delta Air Lines from $64.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.40.

Shares of DAL traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $35.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,432,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,123,759. The company has a market cap of $23.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.89 and a 200 day moving average of $39.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.60 and a 1 year high of $49.81.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 12th. The transportation company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.08. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 54.95% and a net margin of 5.94%. The firm had revenue of $15.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 11th. Delta Air Lines’s payout ratio is presently 7.58%.

In other Delta Air Lines news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 9,390 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.80, for a total transaction of $326,772.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 98,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,424,041.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director David S. Taylor purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.09 per share, with a total value of $330,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 17,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $578,082.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 9,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.80, for a total transaction of $326,772.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 98,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,424,041.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment provides jet fuel to the airline segment.

