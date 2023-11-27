iSAM Funds UK Ltd Acquires New Stake in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

iSAM Funds UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 7,708 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $750,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 14.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,234 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after buying an additional 1,536 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $779,000. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $713,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,319 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC lifted its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 56.5% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 92,169 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,531,000 after purchasing an additional 33,270 shares during the last quarter. 64.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CINF stock traded down $0.88 during trading on Monday, hitting $101.80. 27,915 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 674,750. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.36. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $95.01 and a twelve month high of $130.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28.

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.59. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 7.41%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 18th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.38%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Cincinnati Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Cincinnati Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.43.

In other news, Director Dirk J. Debbink purchased 1,000 shares of Cincinnati Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $98.78 per share, for a total transaction of $98,780.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 49,542 shares in the company, valued at $4,893,758.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.84% of the company’s stock.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

