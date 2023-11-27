iSAM Funds UK Ltd Acquires Shares of 86,207 Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

iSAM Funds UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 86,207 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,984,000. Marathon Oil accounts for 1.8% of iSAM Funds UK Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Marathon Oil by 92.6% in the first quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Oil during the first quarter worth $31,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in Marathon Oil during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in Marathon Oil by 90.6% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,361 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. 76.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Marathon Oil from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 20th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Marathon Oil from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Raymond James increased their target price on Marathon Oil from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Marathon Oil from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.09.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marathon Oil news, VP Michael A. Henderson sold 20,000 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.91, for a total value of $538,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 131,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,532,045.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Lee M. Tillman sold 159,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.36, for a total value of $4,369,993.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 710,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,436,078.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael A. Henderson sold 20,000 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.91, for a total value of $538,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 131,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,532,045.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 361,470 shares of company stock valued at $9,879,679. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Marathon Oil Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MRO traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $25.27. 1,543,069 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,813,633. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.27. Marathon Oil Co. has a 12 month low of $20.57 and a 12 month high of $32.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.79 billion, a PE ratio of 9.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.30.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.08. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 24.96% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Oil Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. This is a boost from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.30%.

Marathon Oil announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, November 1st that permits the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas producer to repurchase up to 14.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

