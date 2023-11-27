iSAM Funds UK Ltd Boosts Holdings in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

iSAM Funds UK Ltd grew its stake in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) by 144.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,354 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,571 shares during the period. iSAM Funds UK Ltd’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $601,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Cboe Global Markets in the 4th quarter valued at about $159,764,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 156.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,015,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,280,000 after purchasing an additional 618,644 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 86.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,310,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,428,000 after buying an additional 608,728 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Cboe Global Markets by 194.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 833,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,639,000 after buying an additional 550,867 shares during the period. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its position in Cboe Global Markets by 108.9% in the 2nd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 679,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,794,000 after buying an additional 354,360 shares during the period. 81.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cboe Global Markets Price Performance

Shares of BATS:CBOE remained flat at $180.06 on Monday. 210,451 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 636,231. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.82 and a 1-year high of $139.00. The company has a market cap of $19.10 billion, a PE ratio of 92.81 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $165.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $149.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Cboe Global Markets ( BATS:CBOE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.20. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%. The company had revenue of $480.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $479.89 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cboe Global Markets declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, October 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Cboe Global Markets Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cboe Global Markets news, COO Christopher A. Isaacson sold 3,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.08, for a total transaction of $573,958.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 54,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,139,618.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CBOE shares. Bank of America increased their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $168.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Argus downgraded shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $178.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Cboe Global Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $168.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $163.00.

Cboe Global Markets Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

