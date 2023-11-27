iSAM Funds UK Ltd Buys 1,208 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

iSAM Funds UK Ltd increased its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 56.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,355 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares during the period. iSAM Funds UK Ltd’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $722,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in General Dynamics in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in General Dynamics in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in General Dynamics by 153.7% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 137 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 33,200 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total value of $7,913,884.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 113,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,011,850.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

General Dynamics Price Performance

Shares of GD traded down $1.20 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $246.63. The stock had a trading volume of 88,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,181,242. General Dynamics Co. has a 12 month low of $202.35 and a 12 month high of $256.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.31 billion, a PE ratio of 20.68, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $235.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $223.59.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $10.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.05 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 7.97%. General Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.26 EPS. Research analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.58 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on GD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $283.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on General Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $271.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on General Dynamics from $254.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) increased their price target on General Dynamics from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $263.43.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

