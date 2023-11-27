iSAM Funds UK Ltd Buys 3,340 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

iSAM Funds UK Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 83.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,362 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,340 shares during the period. iSAM Funds UK Ltd’s holdings in 3M were worth $737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in 3M by 77.3% during the second quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 29,152 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,918,000 after acquiring an additional 12,709 shares in the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in 3M by 6.7% during the second quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 26,145 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,617,000 after acquiring an additional 1,647 shares in the last quarter. White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in 3M by 50.6% during the second quarter. White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,682 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. AXQ Capital LP lifted its holdings in 3M by 51.0% during the second quarter. AXQ Capital LP now owns 7,700 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in 3M by 1.4% during the second quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 84,715 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,479,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. 65.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on 3M from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on 3M from $115.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com upgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. HSBC assumed coverage on 3M in a report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $109.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on 3M from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.30.

3M Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:MMM traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $96.83. The company had a trading volume of 894,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,569,870. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $92.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.72. The stock has a market cap of $53.48 billion, a PE ratio of -7.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.98. 3M has a 1-year low of $85.35 and a 1-year high of $130.02.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.99 billion. 3M had a positive return on equity of 47.18% and a negative net margin of 22.59%. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.69 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that 3M will post 9.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

3M Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -44.94%.

3M Profile

(Free Report)

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Featured Articles

