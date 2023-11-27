iSAM Funds UK Ltd Buys Shares of 7,058 Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

iSAM Funds UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 7,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,595,000. Verisk Analytics accounts for about 1.4% of iSAM Funds UK Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Verisk Analytics by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $907,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 3.2% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 22,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,906,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the first quarter worth about $636,000. National Pension Service grew its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 0.6% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 195,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,966,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 14.4% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 9,781 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,099,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

Verisk Analytics Stock Performance

Shares of VRSK traded up $1.55 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $241.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,007,240. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.22. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $169.74 and a 1-year high of $249.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $237.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $231.85. The stock has a market cap of $34.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.45, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.85.

Verisk Analytics Dividend Announcement

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.05. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 135.34% and a net margin of 19.04%. The business had revenue of $677.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $663.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on VRSK. Raymond James upped their price target on Verisk Analytics from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Monday, October 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $229.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $248.23.

Read Our Latest Report on Verisk Analytics

Insider Activity at Verisk Analytics

In other news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.63, for a total transaction of $370,859.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,151 shares in the company, valued at $10,556,029.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Verisk Analytics Profile

(Free Report)

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, and various other fields.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.