iSAM Funds UK Ltd Has $2 Million Stock Position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

iSAM Funds UK Ltd raised its stake in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 777.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,173 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,101 shares during the period. DTE Energy accounts for 1.8% of iSAM Funds UK Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. iSAM Funds UK Ltd’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $1,999,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in DTE Energy by 0.6% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,962 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 0.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,598,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 2.2% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 4,459 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 0.4% during the second quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,773 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,505,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 60.6% during the second quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 265 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 74.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DTE stock traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $104.55. The company had a trading volume of 160,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,285,658. The firm has a market cap of $21.56 billion, a PE ratio of 17.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.85. DTE Energy has a 12 month low of $90.14 and a 12 month high of $122.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $99.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.81.

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.23). DTE Energy had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DTE. TheStreet cut shares of DTE Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $109.00 to $107.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $118.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $110.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $121.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.21.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

