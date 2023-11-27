iSAM Funds UK Ltd Invests $1.99 Million in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

iSAM Funds UK Ltd purchased a new stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 22,582 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,993,000. WEC Energy Group makes up about 1.8% of iSAM Funds UK Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in WEC Energy Group in the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 19.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,272 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 8.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 848,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $84,682,000 after acquiring an additional 65,287 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in WEC Energy Group by 10.2% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 34,679 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,461,000 after purchasing an additional 3,224 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WEC traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $81.50. 280,984 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,453,511. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.47 and a twelve month high of $101.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.98.

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.09. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 13th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.06%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WEC. Bank of America lowered shares of WEC Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $102.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $98.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research note on Monday, September 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on WEC Energy Group from $102.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.17.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

