iSAM Funds UK Ltd Invests $592,000 in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

iSAM Funds UK Ltd acquired a new stake in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 11,241 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $592,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMC. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Commercial Metals during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 920.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Commercial Metals by 427.3% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Commercial Metals by 53.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Commercial Metals alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Peter R. Matt purchased 6,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $40.30 per share, for a total transaction of $249,860.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,182 shares in the company, valued at $3,714,934.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Peter R. Matt acquired 6,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $40.30 per share, for a total transaction of $249,860.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,714,934.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stephen William Simpson sold 4,500 shares of Commercial Metals stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $202,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Commercial Metals Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Commercial Metals stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $44.21. 157,547 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 953,554. Commercial Metals has a 52-week low of $39.85 and a 52-week high of $58.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.59 and a 200-day moving average of $49.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 1.37.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The basic materials company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 22.62% and a net margin of 9.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Commercial Metals will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Commercial Metals Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 26th were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 25th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.83%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CMC shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Commercial Metals from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Commercial Metals in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Commercial Metals from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Commercial Metals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.17.

Get Our Latest Analysis on CMC

Commercial Metals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and Europe. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Commercial Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.