iSAM Funds UK Ltd Invests $815,000 in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

iSAM Funds UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,526 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $815,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in Texas Instruments by 1.8% during the second quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 3,246 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,971 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 606 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Texas Instruments

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Ronald Kirk sold 12,299 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total transaction of $1,789,627.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,637 shares in the company, valued at $1,984,319.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

TXN stock traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $152.77. The company had a trading volume of 684,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,110,450. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $152.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.42. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $139.48 and a 12-month high of $188.12. The company has a market capitalization of $138.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 5.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($0.01). Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 45.23% and a net margin of 39.21%. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 6.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.53%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on TXN shares. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $185.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Texas Instruments from $181.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.57.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

