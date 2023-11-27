iSAM Funds UK Ltd Invests $901,000 in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

iSAM Funds UK Ltd acquired a new stake in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 8,029 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $901,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 82.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,359,514 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $254,969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066,581 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 154.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,064,802 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $96,844,000 after buying an additional 646,982 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,127,535 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $680,519,000 after buying an additional 585,944 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 4,434,627.3% in the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 487,820 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $52,714,000 after acquiring an additional 487,809 shares during the period. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Texas Roadhouse during the 1st quarter worth $45,926,000. 97.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Texas Roadhouse Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TXRH traded down $0.36 on Monday, hitting $112.25. The stock had a trading volume of 122,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 952,901. The company has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $100.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.94. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.38 and a twelve month high of $118.16.

Texas Roadhouse Dividend Announcement

Texas Roadhouse ( NASDAQ:TXRH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.10). Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 27.09%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.69%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on TXRH. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Northcoast Research upgraded Texas Roadhouse from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.35.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

Featured Stories

