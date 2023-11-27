iSAM Funds UK Ltd Makes New Investment in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

iSAM Funds UK Ltd acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 32,804 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,774,000. Boston Scientific accounts for about 1.6% of iSAM Funds UK Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BSX. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 63.9% in the second quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 17,145 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $927,000 after acquiring an additional 6,682 shares during the period. AXQ Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at $470,000. O Neil Global Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 169.2% during the second quarter. O Neil Global Advisors Inc. now owns 13,462 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 8,462 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific during the second quarter valued at $884,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Boston Scientific by 6,807.0% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 640,689 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,655,000 after buying an additional 631,413 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE BSX traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $55.48. 1,214,549 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,073,055. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.29 and its 200-day moving average is $52.41. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52-week low of $43.62 and a 52-week high of $55.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.71, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.77.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 8.93%. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BSX. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. TheStreet raised Boston Scientific from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. BTIG Research increased their target price on Boston Scientific from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.55.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 113,356 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.51, for a total value of $5,952,323.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,498,922 shares in the company, valued at $78,708,394.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Boston Scientific news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 113,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.91, for a total transaction of $6,110,968.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,498,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,806,885.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 113,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.51, for a total transaction of $5,952,323.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,498,922 shares in the company, valued at $78,708,394.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 379,275 shares of company stock worth $20,051,388 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

