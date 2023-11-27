iSAM Funds UK Ltd Makes New Investment in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

iSAM Funds UK Ltd acquired a new stake in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 12,231 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,663,000. Hess accounts for approximately 1.5% of iSAM Funds UK Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Hess by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,742 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hess by 24.0% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 403 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hess by 4.0% during the second quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,062 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance lifted its position in Hess by 3.7% during the second quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 2,219 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Hess by 4.2% in the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 1,938 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. 81.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on HES. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Hess from $166.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Hess in a research report on Saturday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Hess from $206.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Hess from $155.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Hess from $205.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hess presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.06.

Insider Transactions at Hess

In related news, SVP Barbara J. Lowery-Yilmaz sold 24,319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.91, for a total transaction of $3,815,894.29. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 113,670 shares in the company, valued at $17,835,959.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 9.91% of the company’s stock.

Hess Price Performance

Shares of Hess stock traded down $1.58 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $143.83. 449,619 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,036,903. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.18 billion, a PE ratio of 28.02 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $150.46 and a 200 day moving average of $145.60. Hess Co. has a fifty-two week low of $113.82 and a fifty-two week high of $167.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.40. Hess had a net margin of 14.94% and a return on equity of 18.06%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Hess Co. will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

Hess Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 18th were paid a $0.4375 dividend. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 15th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.72%.

Hess Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

