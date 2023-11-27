iSAM Funds UK Ltd Purchases 8,983 Shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

iSAM Funds UK Ltd lifted its position in shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Free Report) by 282.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,167 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 8,983 shares during the quarter. Acuity Brands makes up about 1.8% of iSAM Funds UK Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. iSAM Funds UK Ltd’s holdings in Acuity Brands were worth $1,984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Acuity Brands by 1,192.3% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 168 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Acuity Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Acuity Brands by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 231 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Acuity Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands during the second quarter worth $49,000. 95.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AYI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Acuity Brands from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Acuity Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Acuity Brands presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.60.

Shares of Acuity Brands stock traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $181.19. The stock had a trading volume of 19,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,252. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.45. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $149.30 and a 1 year high of $202.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $171.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $165.14.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 4th. The electronics maker reported $3.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.73 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 21.41%. Acuity Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 12.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 18th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 17th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Acuity Brands’s payout ratio is 4.83%.

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting, lighting controls, building management system, location-aware applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the A-Light, Aculux, American Electric Lighting, Cyclone, Dark to Light, eldoLED, Eureka, Gotham, Healthcare Lighting, Holophane, Hydrel, Indy, IOTA, Juno, Lithonia Lighting, Luminaire LED, Luminis, Mark Architectural Lighting, nLight, OPTOTRONIC, Peerless, RELOCWiring Solutions, and Sensor Switch.

