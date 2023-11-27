iSAM Funds UK Ltd Purchases New Position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

iSAM Funds UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,595,000. Verisk Analytics accounts for approximately 1.4% of iSAM Funds UK Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VRSK. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Verisk Analytics in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 153.1% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 124 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 61.2% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 137 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 90.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VRSK has been the topic of several research reports. Argus started coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $288.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on Verisk Analytics from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Verisk Analytics from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $248.23.

VRSK stock traded up $1.55 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $241.09. The stock had a trading volume of 92,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,007,240. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $237.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $231.85. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $169.74 and a fifty-two week high of $249.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.96 billion, a PE ratio of 70.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.22, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $677.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $663.33 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 19.04% and a return on equity of 135.34%. Verisk Analytics’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. Analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

In other Verisk Analytics news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,516 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.02, for a total transaction of $372,966.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,807,904.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, and various other fields.

