iSAM Funds UK Ltd Purchases Shares of 10,859 Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

iSAM Funds UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 10,859 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,057,000. Entergy comprises about 0.9% of iSAM Funds UK Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ETR. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Entergy by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,663,740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,762,741,000 after acquiring an additional 650,775 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Entergy by 8.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,122,596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,415,313,000 after purchasing an additional 908,932 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Entergy by 9.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,045,944 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $974,610,000 after purchasing an additional 745,974 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,382,275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $687,626,000 after purchasing an additional 104,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Entergy by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,664,512 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $502,556,000 after purchasing an additional 497,482 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.40, for a total value of $1,287,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $882,545.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Stock Performance

NYSE ETR traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $100.80. 117,212 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,509,934. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The company has a market cap of $21.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.67. Entergy Co. has a 12-month low of $87.10 and a 12-month high of $120.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $95.48 and a 200 day moving average of $97.61.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.22 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 11.56%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.84 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Entergy Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Entergy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 13th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. This is an increase from Entergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.94%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ETR. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Entergy from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Entergy from $120.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Entergy from $113.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Entergy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Entergy from $124.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.67.

Entergy Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

