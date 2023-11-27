iSAM Funds UK Ltd Purchases Shares of 22,582 WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

iSAM Funds UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 22,582 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,993,000. WEC Energy Group makes up about 1.8% of iSAM Funds UK Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WEC. Quilter Plc acquired a new position in WEC Energy Group during the 1st quarter worth about $234,348,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the first quarter worth about $243,610,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 102.0% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 303 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WEC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $102.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on WEC Energy Group from $94.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on WEC Energy Group in a report on Monday, September 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America lowered shares of WEC Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $102.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.17.

WEC Energy Group Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of WEC stock traded down $0.10 on Monday, hitting $81.50. The stock had a trading volume of 280,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,453,511. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.47 and a twelve month high of $101.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $82.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.98. The firm has a market cap of $25.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.43.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 14.80%. The company’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WEC Energy Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 13th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.06%.

WEC Energy Group Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Stories

