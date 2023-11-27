iSAM Funds UK Ltd Purchases Shares of 6,494 F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

iSAM Funds UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 6,494 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $950,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in F5 by 3.8% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,738 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC increased its stake in F5 by 3.2% in the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,145 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of F5 by 2.3% in the second quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,990 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of F5 by 3.3% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 2,135 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of F5 by 1.9% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,842 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FFIV traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $168.29. The company had a trading volume of 65,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 530,054. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.03. F5, Inc. has a twelve month low of $127.05 and a twelve month high of $169.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.50.

F5 ( NASDAQ:FFIV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The network technology company reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $707.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $701.44 million. F5 had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 19.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.82 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that F5, Inc. will post 9.19 EPS for the current year.

In other F5 news, EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.84, for a total transaction of $45,990.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,614 shares in the company, valued at $2,573,811.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.49, for a total value of $353,078.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,635,109.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.84, for a total transaction of $45,990.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,573,811.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,278 shares of company stock valued at $1,467,211 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FFIV shares. Barclays boosted their price target on F5 from $162.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. TheStreet upgraded F5 from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of F5 from $173.00 to $160.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of F5 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of F5 from $180.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.75.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

