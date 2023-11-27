iSAM Funds UK Ltd Raises Stock Holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

iSAM Funds UK Ltd increased its position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 85.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,882 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,545 shares during the period. iSAM Funds UK Ltd’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JCI. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter worth $419,897,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International in the 1st quarter worth $204,537,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,990,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,398,000 after buying an additional 2,890,395 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 405.1% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,232,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,251,000 after buying an additional 2,592,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc raised its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 100.6% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 4,558,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,639,000 after buying an additional 2,286,227 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Johnson Controls International

In other news, CEO George Oliver sold 103,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total transaction of $5,404,263.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 980,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,275,076.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Trading Up 0.1 %

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

NYSE JCI traded up $0.06 on Monday, reaching $52.46. The stock had a trading volume of 421,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,941,465. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12-month low of $47.90 and a 12-month high of $70.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.24.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 22nd. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on JCI shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays cut their price target on Johnson Controls International from $66.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. UBS Group cut their price target on Johnson Controls International from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on Johnson Controls International from $78.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.08.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Further Reading

