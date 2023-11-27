iSAM Funds UK Ltd Takes $705,000 Position in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

iSAM Funds UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 26,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $705,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in DXC Technology by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 11,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in DXC Technology by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in DXC Technology by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in DXC Technology by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its position in DXC Technology by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 11,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DXC shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on DXC Technology from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on DXC Technology from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on DXC Technology from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of DXC Technology in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered DXC Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $35.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.60.

DXC Technology stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $23.15. 226,201 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,334,927. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of -9.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.89. DXC Technology has a fifty-two week low of $18.61 and a fifty-two week high of $30.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.44 billion. DXC Technology had a positive return on equity of 18.48% and a negative net margin of 4.00%. DXC Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that DXC Technology will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS).

