iSAM Funds UK Ltd Takes Position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

iSAM Funds UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $615,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Avion Wealth purchased a new position in American Water Works in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Water Works during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Water Works during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Trium Capital LLP acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Water Works

In other news, Director Michael Marberry bought 3,786 shares of American Water Works stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $130.20 per share, with a total value of $492,937.20. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $971,161.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AWK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho raised their target price on American Water Works from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of American Water Works from $147.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $169.00 price objective on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Thursday, September 14th.

American Water Works Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of AWK traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $131.33. The company had a trading volume of 167,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,068,108. The stock has a market cap of $25.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.54. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $114.25 and a fifty-two week high of $162.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.11. American Water Works had a net margin of 22.26% and a return on equity of 9.99%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Water Works Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.7075 per share. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 13th. American Water Works’s payout ratio is 58.71%.

American Water Works Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

