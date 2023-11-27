iSAM Funds UK Ltd Takes Position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

iSAM Funds UK Ltd acquired a new stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $926,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Centene in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Centene during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Centene by 141.0% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centene during the second quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Centene during the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. 90.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CNC traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $74.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 313,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,419,720. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Centene Co. has a 52-week low of $60.83 and a 52-week high of $87.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.63.

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.45. Centene had a net margin of 1.63% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The business had revenue of $38.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Centene Co. will post 6.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CNC shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Centene in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Centene in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Centene from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Centene from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Centene from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $79.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.39.

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. It operates in two segments, Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

