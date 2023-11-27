iSAM Funds UK Ltd Takes Position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

iSAM Funds UK Ltd acquired a new position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 32,502 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,571,000. Devon Energy comprises about 1.4% of iSAM Funds UK Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DVN. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Devon Energy by 96.4% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,608,577 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $344,984,000 after buying an additional 2,752,752 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 124.6% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,874,386 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $138,951,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594,886 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Devon Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $77,126,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Devon Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $85,234,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Devon Energy by 79.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,206,111 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $189,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419,322 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DVN shares. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Devon Energy from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Devon Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Devon Energy from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Devon Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Devon Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.06.

NYSE DVN traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $44.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,397,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,900,885. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.71. Devon Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $42.59 and a twelve month high of $70.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.75, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.30.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The energy company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.09. Devon Energy had a net margin of 24.63% and a return on equity of 33.97%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. Analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This is an increase from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.87%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 13.68%.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

