iSAM Funds UK Ltd Takes Position in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

iSAM Funds UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 22,085 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $692,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JNPR. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 98,625.6% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 23,598,372 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $739,337,000 after purchasing an additional 23,574,469 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Juniper Networks in the fourth quarter valued at about $95,829,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 8.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,426,578 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,184,963,000 after acquiring an additional 2,776,885 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 995.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,716,433 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,972,000 after acquiring an additional 2,468,496 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 1,803.4% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,647,874 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $56,720,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561,300 shares during the period. 87.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Juniper Networks alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on JNPR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Juniper Networks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Juniper Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Juniper Networks from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Juniper Networks from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

Juniper Networks Price Performance

NYSE:JNPR traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $27.27. The stock had a trading volume of 327,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,685,927. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.73. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.87 and a 52 week high of $34.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a PE ratio of 24.40, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.93.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The network equipment provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 6.48%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Juniper Networks Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is currently 78.57%.

Insider Activity at Juniper Networks

In related news, Director Anne Delsanto sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.22, for a total transaction of $26,298.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $828,182.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Anne Delsanto sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.22, for a total transaction of $26,298.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $828,182.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.72, for a total value of $415,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $831,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,924 shares of company stock worth $1,091,136 in the last quarter. 1.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Juniper Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juniper Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.