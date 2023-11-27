iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 2,102,825 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 125% from the previous session’s volume of 935,729 shares.The stock last traded at $100.56 and had previously closed at $99.60.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $97.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.27.

Get iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 43.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,115,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,731,355,000 after buying an additional 4,556,214 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 14.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,086,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,808,000 after buying an additional 1,153,416 shares in the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 7,311,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,949,000 after buying an additional 80,034 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP grew its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.8% during the third quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 6,457,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,844,000 after buying an additional 465,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 51.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,993,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,060,000 after buying an additional 1,698,674 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.