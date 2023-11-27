iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:IAGG) Sets New 52-Week Low at $49.62

Shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:IAGG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $49.62 and last traded at $49.87, with a volume of 391627 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.65.

iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.06.

Get iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 84.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 13,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 5,991 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 210,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,306,000 after purchasing an additional 39,851 shares in the last quarter. BIP Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $6,243,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,862,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NYL Investors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. NYL Investors LLC now owns 301,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,773,000 after purchasing an additional 20,800 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF

The iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (IAGG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index composed of global non-U.S. dollar denominated investment grade bonds, hedged against currency fluctuations for USD investors. IAGG was launched on Nov 10, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.