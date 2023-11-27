iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) is RiverGlades Family Offices LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

RiverGlades Family Offices LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,084 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 7.7% of RiverGlades Family Offices LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $8,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH traded down $0.72 on Monday, hitting $254.98. The company had a trading volume of 399,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,303,822. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $246.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $254.08. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $231.49 and a 1 year high of $273.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.12.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

