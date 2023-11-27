iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Purchased by Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,020 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,247 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $6,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 45,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,232,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. United Bank lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 13,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,570,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 63,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 40,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,737,000 after purchasing an additional 3,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $569,000.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IJH traded down $0.86 on Monday, reaching $254.84. The stock had a trading volume of 324,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,303,113. The company has a market cap of $70.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $231.49 and a 12-month high of $273.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $246.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $254.08.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

